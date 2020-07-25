Felony charges for 2 Kansas City cops recorded during arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City police officers are now facing felony charges after their arrest of a Black transgender woman was recorded.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Friday a grand jury indicted officers Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard with third-degree assault, a felony.

The officers originally faced a misdemeanor assault charge after their arrest of Breona Hill in May 2019. Two new witnesses came forward after the officers were indicted in May.

The grand jury found the officers slammed Hill’s face against the concrete sidewalk, and kneed her several times while she was handcuffed.

Police union officials say the union continues to support the officers.