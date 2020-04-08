FEMA converting St. Louis hotel rooms into coronavirus patient care sites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with the state of Missouri to expand medical capacity in anticipation of a surge of coronavirus cases in over the next few weeks. They are converting hotel rooms in the St. Louis area into alternate care sites.

This does not mean the hotel rooms will be used as alternate care sites. Hopefully, there is no demand. But, the construction and design of the rooms are being worked on this week.

Other potential sites across the state are also being considered. Health officials are working to determine the needs.