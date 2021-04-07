FEMA COVID vaccination event at Dome at America’s Center begins today

ST. LOUIS – A mass COVID-19 vaccination site run by FEMA opens Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. downtown inside the Dome at America’s Center.

FEMA is trying to get underserved communities vaccinated, but others can get shots there as well.

The clinic officially opens Wednesday, but close to 475 shots were administered Tuesday in what was basically a soft opening.

The mass vaccination site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks. FEMA said the goal is to give 3,000 shots each day for a total of around 168,000 vaccine doses over the eight-week period.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for the first six weeks so that people can get their first and second doses. Then the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used for the last two weeks. The doses will come from FEMA and not the state of Missouri.

A FEMA spokesperson said the priority is to try and get residents vaccinated from low-income and underserved areas in St. Louis City and County. But FEMA also said no one from St. Louis City or county will be turned away. FEMA said what’s called a “social vulnerability index” shows the greatest need is in north St. Louis, parts of south St. Louis, and north St. Louis County.

There is concern that sign-ups at this point are slow. People can register on-site, but FEMA encourages people to register ahead of time.

Register either on the state of Missouri’s vaccine navigator website or by calling 877-435-8411. FEMA said even if a person already signed up with St. Louis City or County, they have to still sign up using one of these two ways to get vaccinated at this event.

Some 500 appointments are set up for opening day.