FEMA COVID vaccination event at Dome at America’s Center begins today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A mass COVID-19 vaccination site run by FEMA opens Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. downtown inside the Dome at America’s Center.

FEMA is trying to get underserved communities vaccinated, but others can get shots there as well.

The clinic officially opens Wednesday, but close to 475 shots were administered Tuesday in what was basically a soft opening.

The mass vaccination site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks. FEMA said the goal is to give 3,000 shots each day for a total of around 168,000 vaccine doses over the eight-week period.

The Pfizer vaccine will be used for the first six weeks so that people can get their first and second doses. Then the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used for the last two weeks. The doses will come from FEMA and not the state of Missouri.

A FEMA spokesperson said the priority is to try and get residents vaccinated from low-income and underserved areas in St. Louis City and County. But FEMA also said no one from St. Louis City or county will be turned away. FEMA said what’s called a “social vulnerability index” shows the greatest need is in north St. Louis, parts of south St. Louis, and north St. Louis County.

There is concern that sign-ups at this point are slow. People can register on-site, but FEMA encourages people to register ahead of time.

Register either on the state of Missouri’s vaccine navigator website or by calling 877-435-8411. FEMA said even if a person already signed up with St. Louis City or County, they have to still sign up using one of these two ways to get vaccinated at this event.

Some 500 appointments are set up for opening day.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News