FEMA COVID vaccine clinic sees large turnout after welcoming walk-ins

ST. LOUIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reporting a 40% increase in the number of individuals getting vaccinated at its downtown St. Louis site compared to Wednesday.

After the turnout was lower than expected Wednesday on the first day of the clinic at the Dome at America’s Center, FEMA said it would welcome walk-ins. Those are people with no appointments.

On Thursday, the government agency hit the streets to tell people plenty of vaccines are available at the Dome.

FEMA set up a tent outside Busch Stadium to talk to Cardinal fans arriving for the Home Opener.

“We have FEMA staff who have deployed to St. Louis to help register people to get vaccinated,” FEMA spokesperson John Mills said. “We have four of them here today working outside busch stadium they’re speaking with people letting them know a vaccine is available at the dome. We can register them right on the spot.”

FEMA is also asked people to take a picture of a flier they had on display that had information on the registration and walk-in process.

“Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you can still share information and that’s helping somebody else,” Mills said.

FEMA staff, navy, and marine military members are prepared to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.

“We had a stream of people, but we have a really efficient process, so you walk in we’ll walk you right through the process people are in and out within about 30 minutes,” Mills said.

FEMA gave out more than 1,000 vaccinations Thursday.

The mass vaccination clinic at the dome will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks.