FEMA helps bring 168,000 COVID vaccines to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson and FEMA have teamed up to provide an additional 168,000 COVID vaccines to the City of St. Louis over an eight week period.

The program will launch on April 7 and vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The eight-week program is designed to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who face economic, transportation, or other barriers in accessing the health care system.

The vaccines will be administered in the concourse level of the Dome at America’s Center. The center was chosen because of its proximity to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.

The doses at this site will be in addition to the 200,000 initial COVID-19 doses distributed weekly to the nearly 1,050 state-approved vaccine providers.

Eligible residents will be identified through the state’s Vaccine Navigator. You can also register by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline at (877) 435-8411.