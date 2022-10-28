ST. LOUIS — FEMA is opening two disaster recovery centers for flood victims in Illinois.

People who were impacted by the historic rainfall back in July can go there for help with assistance applications.

Fema may be able to provide grant money for rental assistance, personal property, lodging reimbursement, and basic home repairs.

The two locations are in east Saint Louis and Caseyville.

They opened at 7:30 this morning, and the hours will be 7:30 a.m. to six p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sundays.