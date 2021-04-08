FEMA to reimburse COVID funeral costs

TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 12: Marlon Warren, a mortician assistant prepares a funeral service for a man who died of COVID-19 at Ray Williams Funeral Home on August 12, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Jeffrey Rhodes, the co-owner of Ray Williams Funeral Home, has seen an uptick in funeral services provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Business has increased to a point where we have to stagger our funeral days and time because of COVID-19,” said Rhodes. “Funeral homes are the forgotten front-liners when caring loved ones during the pandemic. This has become our new normal.” (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Financial help is on the way for those struggling to pay for burial and funeral costs after losing someone to COVID-19. FEMA says they will reimburse costs for those funeral and burial expenses up to $9,000 dollars per funeral.

According to FEMA’s website, $2 billion was provided to FEMA through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act of 2021 to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and December 2020.

Applications will begin on April 12. To be eligible, the death certificate must show the person’s death was attributed to COVID-19.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

Applicants must be US citizens, but the deceased did not have to be. Apply here or call 1-800-462-7585.

