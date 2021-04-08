FEMA to reimburse COVID funeral costs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Financial help is on the way for those struggling to pay for burial and funeral costs after losing someone to COVID-19. FEMA says they will reimburse costs for those funeral and burial expenses up to $9,000 dollars per funeral.
According to FEMA’s website, $2 billion was provided to FEMA through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act of 2021 to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and December 2020.
Applications will begin on April 12. To be eligible, the death certificate must show the person’s death was attributed to COVID-19.
If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.
Applicants must be US citizens, but the deceased did not have to be. Apply here or call 1-800-462-7585.