FEMA vaccine clinic sees big increase in turnout for those wanting shot; walk-ins welcome

ST. LOUIS – As of Friday morning, all Missourians 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. This comes as FEMA continues its mass vaccination clinic at the Dome at America’s center in downtown St. Louis.

More than 1,400 people received the vaccinations Friday.

Missouri is now in phase 3 of the vaccination program meaning those as young as 16 can get the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and older can receive the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

This massive vaccination clinic by FEMA began Wednesday with a turnout that was lower than expected. Now, the federal agency changed its policy to allow walk-ins (those without appointments).

Friday morning, there was a line of people waiting around 7 a.m. to get in before the doors were scheduled to open at 8. Officials decided to open the clinic early.

“I’ve gotten to talk to a lot of folks who have gone through both at the beginning of the process and after they have been vaccinated and nearly everybody is telling me they’re really happy with how fast they were able to get through even when there’s a little bit of a line,” FEMA spokesperson john mills said.

The vaccination site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next eight weeks.

Metro East facilities started giving shots to people 16 and older two weeks ago. The rest of Illinois is set to move to 16 and older on Monday.

