FEMA works to get COVID vaccine to underserved communities

ST. LOUIS – Mass COVID vaccination clinics across the metro area continue Monday morning and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered again after a brief hiatus.

The COVID vaccination clinic at The Dome at America’s Center run by FEMA is honing in on underserved communities.

Anyone 16 or older can get a shot seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. People can walk in or register ahead of time.

The leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Dr. Alex Garza said people are facing some challenges that prevent them from being vaccinated.

“So it’s not just about hesitancy it’s about transportation, about work schedules, it’s about numerous other things. So were thinking now the name of the game has got to be about convenience and availability, and so if we can make it convenient for people to get vaccinated, if we can get out into the community, that is going to be how we are going to address some of these issues,” Garza said.

Meanwhile, the state of Missouri is easing back into administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after health officials put it on a brief hiatus. Scientific advisers say the benefits of the shot outweigh the rare risk of blood clots. The state advised providers with Johnson & Johnson vaccine in stock to begin giving those shots immediately. The federal government will send more to the state next week.

Health officials put a pause on the vaccine after 15 people developed blood clots. This is out of 8 million people who received the shot. Health officials said the benefits outweigh the risks, and they’ll be giving the shots now with a warning.

