Fenton church serves community with drive-thru food pantry

FENTON, Mo. – A food pantry in Fenton is stepping up to feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Life Church Food Pantry is giving out fruits and veggies, soups, and more, along with health and beauty items free of charge to those that need them no questions asked.

Organizers say you don’t need to show proof of need or answer any questions about income.

200 to 300 families are taking advantage of this generosity.

For those that also want to pitch in it doesn’t necessarily need to be in person. Organizers say if you plug their address into Amazon you can ship donations directly to them. You can also give through their websites or drop things off in person. You’ll notice that their volunteers are taking every precaution by covering their eyes, noses and mouths.

They plan on having several more food distributions throughout the month of May and if you’d like to donate there are several different ways you can do that.