WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol report a man died in a private pond off of Baugher Town Road in Washington County, Missouri at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday

Troopers say two people leaned over the side of a boat and fell into the water. Dennis Breitenstein, 74 years old of Fenton, Missouri, attempted to swim to shore but went under water and never resurfaced.