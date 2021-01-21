Fenton police officers search for owner of abandoned trailer

ST. LOUIS – Do you own this trailer?

St. Louis County police officers from the Fenton Precinct are working to locate the owner of a trailer found behind Fenton Plaza Tuesday.

St. Louis County Police Fenton Precinct said in a Facebook post that the truck that was hauling the trailer has been returned to its owner, but the owner of the trailer is unknown.

They ask that if you can identify the trailer, to contact Officer Dilks at 636-349-8120. They also said “You may be asked to identify items within the trailer and show proof of ownership.”