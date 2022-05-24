ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Fenton woman faces criminal charges in the shooting death of her father in St. Louis County over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Laminia Holt, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. Sher is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

According to court documents, investigators say Holt shot her father, Charles Holt, on Sunday night. Surveillance video reviewed in the investigation reportedly showed Charles and Laminia standing outside the driveway of his home on Hartford Court. As Charles approached the front porch, he turn around, and Laminia reportedly moved toward her father and fired a shot at him. Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive in the investigation.

A warrant was issued for Laminia Holt’s arrest on Monday. No court dates have yet been scheduled in the case, per Missouri court records.