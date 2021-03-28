Feral cats relocated to local warehouse to help with mouse problem

A-Z Liquidations was having a problem with mice so they called St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach, STLFCO, to help address the issue.

“We had a couple of cats that couldn’t be returned to their location. They had been trapped and Al needed some mousers for his warehouse, so he provided a home for us to bring the kitty cats to,” said Terri Zeman, a STLFCO volunteer and on their board of directors.

“I had a significant problem at first,” said Al Thompson, CEO of A-Z Liquidations. “Now I don’t have that problem.”

Thompson says mice were coming from the river and getting into his warehouse in St. Louis.  Wanting to get rid of them a mutual friend put him in contact with the STLFCO.

“Normally we don’t condone relocating the feral cats. They have a home. They came from a home they’re comfortable there. They typically have caretakers and this particular case there were a couple of cats that were turned into the pound,” Zeman said.

Zeman says the cats were pregnant when they came to the pound. They had their kittens, who were adopted.

STLFCO put the cats through the final process of what they call TNR, trap, neuter, and release.

Now at A-Z Liquidations they have a place to call home in the final phase of TNR, release.   

“Everybody should do TNR. If you have feral cats in your community reach out to us. We’ll put you in touch with the tools you to make it happen and get TNR to take place and stop the over population of feral cats,” Zeman said.

Thompson has already seen a difference from the dozens of mice that were invading his warehouse and he doesn’t mind the extra company.

“She brought the cats down and I’m glad to have them,” Thompson said.

Thanks to A-Z Liquidations the cats will be working animals with a safe place to stay.

