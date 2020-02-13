Ferguson-Florissant district administrators respond after parent pulls gun on school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO - The Ferguson-Florissant School District is working to improve safety on school buses after a parent got on a school bus and pulled a gun.

Parents at the bus stop saw the whole situation escalate. It all started with a fight between girls on the bus.

A parent got in between the scuffle, and Berkeley police arrested him later. Parents all stood at the bus stop Wednesday evening shaken up by what happened. They said it’s an ongoing problem that needs a solution.

The fight happened on Fay and Canyon Streets.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” said Lisa Bishop, the mother of one of the students involved.

The feud finally boiled over onto the school bus.

“The girl that was on the bus hit me out of nowhere,” said Brianna Bishop, a bus rider.

Administrators said that’s when a parent with a gun got involved.

“One of the adults broke the window on the bus door, and that individual had a gun and gain access to the bus,” said Kevin Hampton, Ferguson-Florissant schools’ spokesperson.

“I was scared, my life flashed before my eyes,” said Lisa.

Administrators said the bus driver and two monitors were on the bus. They all stepped in to stop the parent from getting on.

“When I saw the police and the bus it was like…wow… to know that someone had a gun on the bus is scary,” said Delma Marshall, a parent picking up his child at the stop.

“This is kids. This is ‘he-say she-say’ why are you getting involved in this?” Lisa said she asked the other parent involved.

Administrators said the parent was on the bus for a little over thirty seconds. The driver called for help. Hampton said they are taking steps to ensure safety.

“We’ve increased the number of security officers and several other safety and security steps,” said Hampton.

“Safety is first and then teaching our students well is second.”

Bishop said this is not the first-time violence between students has happened on the bus. She said her daughter will no longer be riding.

“I don’t want anything to happen to my child,” said Lisa. “I only have one child, and if I lose her, it will be a whole different ball game.”

Bishop also confirmed that her daughter is suspended for ten days after the fight.

Hampton said transparency is important to the district, so they did send out an email to let parents know about the incident. It said in part:

FFSD is cooperating fully with Berkeley police in their investigation. Those involved will likely face criminal charges, and students who do not meet the expectations listed in the Student Expectation Code will face consequences from the District. Your child’s safety is our first priority. Please take a moment to talk with your child about making good choices and the dangerous consequences of making bad choices.

FOX 2/NEWS 11 reached out to Berkeley police to learn more about the suspect and the charges he is facing. We are waiting to hear back.

