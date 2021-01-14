Ferguson Florissant School Board votes to extend all virtual format

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County School District has decided to extend its current all virtual format for at least another month and a half.

The Ferguson Florissant School Board school board voted six to zero at a marathon virtual meeting Wednesday night to continue with all virtual classes in the district until at least March 1.

Board leaders were split three to three on a motion that would have kept the district 100 percent virtual through the entire third quarter of the academic year. The third quarter begins in this district next Tuesday.

Board members say during this extension of virtual schooling, district officials are going to continue to study a return to school plan.

The board approved a return to winter athletic competition Wednesday night. That starts next Tuesday as well.

COVID-19 has been a significant issue for the Ferguson Florissant District just like it has been for many other school districts.

The district said there have been 1,160 new COVID-19 cases in the Ferguson Florissant School District community over the past 14 days. There have been 151 new cases in children in this district over the past two weeks. There have been seven positive cases in staff members over the last seven days. Meanwhile, four staff members have been quarantined for the last week due to possible exposure.