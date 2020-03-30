Ferguson-Florissant School District principal tests positive for COVID-19

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – On Monday, the Ferguson-Florissant School District announced that one of its elementary school principals has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The district says the principal was exposed to a person with COVID-19 while the district was on spring break and has not been in contact with staff or students since that time.

Currently, all of the district students are continuing their education via online instruction. This will continue until at least April 22 when the ‘stay at home’ order is scheduled to expire for St. Louis County.