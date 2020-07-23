Ferguson-Florissant School District to begin school online only

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The Ferguson Florissant School District informed parents of its fall semester plans Wednesday night.

The district will start the new school year with online classes only. This will be in effect until at least the end of the first quarter, Oct. 21. After Oct. 21, it will be evaluated monthly based upon data regarding the coronavirus.

Dozens of other local districts have released their plans for returning to school in the fall, while others have decided are offering the option of in-person classes or a hybrid mix of both.

