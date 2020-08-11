Ferguson-Florissant superintendent sees virtual learning as an opportunity for students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – We continue our COVID 19 in the classroom series tonight in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

Fox 2’s Katherine Hessel talked with the superintendent about why he considers virtual learning an opportunity for students.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News