FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 22-year-old male Wednesday morning.

According to police, 22-year-old Kylan Harrell was shot inside a home on Fir Drive near West Florissant Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.