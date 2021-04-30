Ferguson police investigating Friday homicide

FERGUSON, MO–Police here are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 60s Friday afternoon.
Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Norlakes Drive around noon and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Chief Jason Armstrong said in a news release that the shooting followed an altercation of some sort between the victim and someone who “either lived or frequently visited the residence.”
The suspect, a man in his 20s fled the scene, last seen wearing all dark clothing. Another person at the residence was not hurt or otherwise involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ferguson Police Department.