Ferguson police investigating Sunday morning homicide

FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police officers are investigating a homicide that happened at the Parkridge Apartments in the 1300 block of Sharondale Drive in Ferguson Sunday morning.

Police say that they received a call for a man suffering from a gunshot wound at around 8 a.m. When they arrived the man was immediately transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man was 27-years-old and his identification is not being released at this time.

Police say the shooting happened as a result of an altercation between the deceased man and another man inside one of the apartments. At this time, it is unknown if the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

There was another person inside the apartment when the shooting occurred and investigators are speaking with that individual to learn more information.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene. If anyone knows his identity, please contact the Ferguson Police Department or Crimestoppers.

The suspect is believed to be driving a grey Hyundai Elantra bearing Missouri tag CW1 U8S. The vehicle appears to have damage to the rear bumper of the vehicle. If anyone sees this vehicle, please call your local law enforcement agency, and do not attempt to approach the vehicle.