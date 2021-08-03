Ferguson Police search for suspected shooter in recent killing

FERGUSON, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the Ferguson Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating an individual tied to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Col. Frank McCall Jr., the Ferguson police chief, the murder happened shortly after 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, in the 1100 block of N. Florissant Road.

Police found an unidentified male shot to death in the parking lot of a business.

Investigators said the shooter and victim knew one another and this was not a random incident.

Ferguson authorities released a still image of the suspected shooter to the public.

Anyone with information on this case or knowledge of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.