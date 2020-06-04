Festival of the Little Hills canceled due to coronavirus

ST. CHARLES, Mo – The Festival of the Little Hills in Historic St. Charles is canceled this year due to COVID-19. Organizers made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The post says the festival’s board of directors decided safe social distancing guidelines couldn’t be met with the sheer amount of people who typically come to the annual event.

The festival was scheduled for August 21-23. Organizers are encouraging you to support the small businesses along Historic Main Street in Saint Charles that weekend.

They are already preparing for the 2021 festival which is scheduled for August 20 – 22, 2021.