Festus Fire Chief dies from COVID complications

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The city of Festus fire department is mourning the loss of its chief.

Kevin Cremer, who had been with the department since 2005 and had 29 years of fire service, died Monday morning, the agency announced Monday, citing COVID-19 complications. The department is treating it as a line of duty death.

The department held a prayer vigil to support Cremer at Mercy Jefferson on January 9.

That night, his wife Tonya told the crowd assembled that “there’s not a word big enough for me to say thank you. I’m just humbled today to see so many people here for Kevin.” She described him as her husband “my best friend, my hero and for sure my better half.”

Cremer is also survived by two children and two grandchildren.