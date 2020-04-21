The Jefferson County Health Department is monitoring the situation at the Festus Manor. Anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty breathing and fever, should isolate themselves from others and call a healthcare provider. For more information about COVID-19, please go to the Jefferson County Health Department website.
“The facility is taking aggressive defensive measures against the virus,” said Jeanne Dirschuweit, administrator at Festus Manor. “The facility is being divided into sections of “well” and COVID-19 positive residents to prevent spread. Each hall has a dedicated staff and separate staff dressing rooms and meal areas. Additionally, to drastically eliminate chances of exposure through outside contact, housing has been offered to all employees during this time.”
Festus nursing home sees COVID-19 cases rise to 82
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Jefferson County Health Department is now reporting 82 cases of COVID-19 at the Festus Manor Care Center located on Westwood South Drive in Festus Missouri. The increase in cases comes after all of the residents and staff were tested by the health department. Currently, 62 residents, 20 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. 146 residents and staff member have tested negative. The facility released the following statement: