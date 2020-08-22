Festus R-VI School District prepares for first day of school

FESTUS, Mo. – The vast majority of Festus R-VI School District parents have decided their children will learn in a classroom this fall semester, and the district has created an extensive document to guide them through.

Festus schools begin Monday. 20 percent of the students will learn virtually from home. 80 percent will learn in a classroom five days a week.

Students will see lots of signs when they arrive.

Some signs designate hallways that are two ways while other halls only allow foot traffic one way.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our school community healthy,” Festus R-IV School District Superintendent Dr. Link Luttrell said.

Hand sanitizers are common throughout the buildings and bathrooms have a capacity limit.

Luttrell said all students will be screened and have their temperature checked each morning.

The goal is to hold most P.E. classes outside.

Crews will use an electrostatic sprayer every night to kill any germs lingering in a classroom. Parents seem confident school will be safe.

Dana Holmes has two children attending the school district. She said, “I feel Festus does a really great job instituting all the new regulations and I feel like they are safe coming here.”

Educators have spent months creating the in-person plan following CDC guidelines and working with the county health department. Luttrell said they added a “nearly 70-page re-entry document that has what we’re doing at each level.”

Teachers are prepared to wipe down desks and chairs.

Students will be spaced six feet apart and if that cannot be achieved Luttrell said they have masks.

The 20% who have chosen virtual or learning from home picked up their Chromebooks. Some have other health reasons to consider.

Darcy Baldonado has two children who attend Festus schools, she said, “My husband has leukemia and he’s immune-compromised. I’m not concerned about my girls getting COVID but I’m more concerned about them bring it home to their daddy.”

The superintendent reminds everyone to be flexible. The teaching situation could change at a moment’s notice.