Fewer hospitalizations cause for optimism on COVID-19 locally, but new cases across the state still being reported

ST. LOUIS – The latest information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows every hospital-related COVID-19 number is down in our area. But new cases are still being reported and there is concern about the second wave of Coronavirus cases in one of our southern counties.

The latest case increase numbers from Thursday starting with state figures first. Missouri reported 290 more cases yesterday and there are now at least 805 deaths statewide. Illinois has 929 more cases and 116 more deaths.

Missouri’s case increase is the largest single day jump in cases for the state since May 4th. State officials attribute the increase at least in part to more testing.

Locally St. Louis city reported 28 more cases Thursday. In St. Louis County, there are 38 additional cases and three more deaths. St. Charles County has added 12 more cases along with one additional death. In Jefferson County, there is one more case.

Meanwhile, officials with the Perry County Health Department in Perryville say they are seeing a second wave of COVID-19 cases in that county.

They tell us the second wave is likely to be larger than their initial peak and they haven’t yet seen the full effect of anyone who might have been exposed over the Memorial Day weekend.

There are 72 total cases in Perry County through yesterday. There have been 25 new cases in the last two weeks. A total of 49 people in Perry County have recovered from the virus.

In the metro east, St. Clair County reports 31 more cases and one additional death while Madison County confirms seven additional cases.

2,436 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That is an increase of 79 people from yesterday morning.

673 others from the additional local counties we are tracking who also had the virus have been released from isolation. That’s 10 more people than Thursday morning.