Fifth Case of Coronavirus in Illinois; Officials looking at possible community transmission

SPRINGFIELD, Ill - The Illinois Department of Public Health says a fifth person has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The specimens have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.

The patient is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. The individual acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

The CDC has confirmed one of the recent presumptive positive cases and is waiting for the results on the other case. Both patients are in home isolation and are doing well. At this time the route for the third and fourth patients are unknown. Both patients recently traveled to another state, but officials have not been able to link them to a COVID-19 confirmed case in Illinois or the other state. The Illinois Department of Health believes it is possible these cases may by due to community transmission in the state.

Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered. Public health officials continue to monitor individuals throughout the state who’ve a history of travel to an affected area of who have had close contact with a confirmed case.

In a statement from the Department of Health, Governor JB Pritzker says “The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public. Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”