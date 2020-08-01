Fight on party bus ends with man shot

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in his back/neck after an altercation on a party bus got out of hand on the McKinley Bridge

The 24-year-old man who was shot told police he was on a party bus when a fight broke out between two groups on the bus causing the driver to stop. The people on the bus got off. The victim told police when he was “walking from the bus, he heard gunshots and felt pain to neck/back.”

The 24-year-old man who was shot went to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.