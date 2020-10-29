Final cold, wet, cloudy day as sun returns Friday

ST. LOUIS – It is cold and wet out there this morning with temperatures in the 40s and pockets of light rain. Today will bring waves of mostly light rain up until mid-afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the 40s with increasing winds from the north at 15 to 25 mph. The rain ends before sunset, then look for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will fall int the 30s.

Check out these morning temperatures. For the latest weather info go to https://t.co/iKN3H4kWIo #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ka00plHn65 — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) October 29, 2020

After some morning clouds Friday, get set for sunshine! Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday, 60s for Halloween and then cool back to near 50 for Sunday. We stay dry all of next week with a gradual warming trend!

See the current weather radar here.