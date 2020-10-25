Final week for Emerson Children’s Zoo in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A week from today the Emerson Children’s Zoo at the Saint Louis Zoo will be closing its doors to visitors. The zoo was already planning to re-develop the area but the pandemic moved up their schedule.

It’s been back open in recent months after closing down at the start of the pandemic. Unfortunately, many of the hands-on and interactive experiences that children have come to know and love over the past 50 years were unable to continue in the COVID era.

The Emerson Children’s Zoo will remain open through this Saturday as a “walk-through” experience only.

This fall the zoo will begin working on constructing a temporary exhibit that is slated to open this spring.