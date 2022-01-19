Finalists chosen in 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

ST. LOUIS – The finalists have been chosen for the 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. On January 16, 2022, forty-two metro area high school acts competed in the semi-final round in four categories, vocal, instrumental, dance and specialty. There were judged by fifteen St. Louis performing arts professionals, each representing the respective categories.

The judges narrowed the field to fourteen acts who will move on to the finals, to be held at the Fox Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm. The final competition is a professionally produced production that is free and open to the public. General Admission tickets are required and are available at no charge online at metrotix.com.

Contestants are eligible to win scholarships, prizes, and performance opportunities.

The Finals production will be written and directed by Broadway veteran and St. Louis native Tony Parise who will work with choreographer Yvonne Meyer Hare and music director Steve Neale. Finalist acts will be judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence, and originality.

Nine PBS will film the 2022 Finals in front of the live audience for a special broadcast to air this spring. 2021 winner Troy Staten, a singer from McCluer High School, will return for a special performance.

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation puts on the competition each year as part of its mission to “foster, promote, and encourage young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performance.”

The finalists:

Lexie Antolik – Junior – Columbia High School

Aubory Bugg – Senior – Homeschool

Wilson Gao – Junior – Parkway West High School

Kennedy Hale – Sophomore – Festus High School

Solomon Ahmed – Sophomore – Confluence Academy

Corrin Ward – Sophomore – Carnahan High School

Ismail Botchwaymm – Sophomore – Classical High School

Finn McNamee – Senior – Metro Academic and Classical High School

Shaniya Perry – Junior – Innovation School at Cool Valley

Tony Pittman – Junior – Fort Zumwalt East High School

Lucy Schene – Senior – Kirkwood High School

Kurtis Schmidt – Junior – Seckman High School

Hannah Stebe – Senior – Fort Zumwalt East High School

Ethan Ryan – Senior – Homeschool

Eliot Bailey – Junior – Homeschool

Dennis Bailey – Freshman – Homeschool

Noah Van Ess – Junior – Lindbergh High School

Grace Wolf – Sophomore – Clayton High School