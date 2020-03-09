Financial advisors urge calm and patience over stock market roil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Stocks went into a steep slide Monday on Wall Street as coronavirus fears and a crash in oil prices spread alarm through the market.

Wall Street closed at down more than seven percent, the worst day for the stock market since 2008. The Dow dropped 2,013 points. Two types of people are worried: those in the market for the long haul and those who may be in retirement or nearing retirement.

And if you've been looking at your 401k today and seeing the numbers drop, many professional advisers say if retirement for you is still many years off you should hang in there, be patient, don't make drastic changes because it's likely you can weather the current storm.

And they predict the market will bounce back. For the past 100 years, every time there is a bear market it has been followed by a bull market.

Now you may want to take a different strategy if you’re are in retirement or within five years of retirement Compass Retirement Solutions suggests meeting with a financial adviser to review your portfolio to make sure it is structured for risk.

"The biggest impact that we can have is at this point when you start to take money out and you haven't recovered from a downturn like this, or if this continues to be a volatile market that can affect the longevity and really the lifestyle you live in the retirement," said Tom Elder, lead adviser with Compact Retirement Solutions. "I don't know when the market is going to bounce back, but getting out of the market right now might not be the best idea because you have to know exactly when to get back in, you don't want to miss one of those days when it bounces back."

You can contact Compass Retirement Solutions for a review of your investments and the firm is offering a free book to help you with retirement decisions; it's called "mistake-free retirement" that is available at https://fox2now.com/compass-retirement/.