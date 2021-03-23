Find a St. Louis area Easter egg hunt near you

ST. LOUIS – The Easter Bunny will be making socially distanced visits to the St. Louis area soon! Be sure to register for your favorite egg hunting event before space runs out.
Babler Memorial State Park GPS Egg Hunt
March 21, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
$9 per person
Easter Egg Hunt in Brentwood
Brentwood Community Center gives your home 15 pre-filled eggs at a specified time
March 29 – April 1 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
$10 per household
Eggstravaganza at Canaan Baptist Church
March 27 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
FREE
Des Peres Park Egg Hunt
April 3 at 9:30 a.m.
FREE event, but registration is required
Parkway United Church of Christ Easter Egg Hunt
April 21 following service at 10:00 a.m.
FREE
Easter egg hunts at The Magic House
Reserve a date and time to go egg hunting
$15 per non-member (includes admission to The Magic House)
$5 per child member (adult members are free)
Easter Egg-Citement at Eckert’s Belleville, Illinois
Reserve a date and time to go egg hunting
$12 per child
Heartland Park, Wentzville Egg Hunt
March 27 at 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Sign up for your egg hunt time slot
$10 per family and an additional $5 per egg hunter
Washington, Missouri Easter Egg Hunt at Midway Soccer Field
March 27 at 9:00 a.m.
FREE
Flashlight Egg Hunt at Paul A Schroeder Park in Manchester
March 31 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Resident $8 Non-Resident $9.60
Underwater Egg Hunt at The Lodge
April 2, 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
$20/Member and Resident, $24/Non-Resident
Underwater Egg Hunt at The Pointe
March 27 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
$8/$10