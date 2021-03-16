Find a St. Louis summer camp

ST. LOUIS– It’s the time of the year when many parents are thinking about summer camps. There are several in-person and virtual options to consider. Here is a list of some of the camps offered in our area:
YMCA– Summer Day Camp 2021
COCA– Offering half day, full day, in-person, outdoor, and virtual options
Magic House– Full day and half day options
Vetta Sports– Early bird rates available until 4/18/21
The J – Day camps are offered in Creve Coeur and Chesterfield
Laumeier Sculpture Park – Art camp for kids 6-17
Little Gym– Camp options for ages 3-12
MICDS– Summer camp registration for 2021
Metro Theater Company– Virtual summer camps
Miss Kelly’s- The Gym For Kids– Summer camps for ages 3-10
Craft Alliance– Summer classes in-person for ages 7-14
Code Ninjas – Coding camp for kids ages 7-14
St. Louis Chess Club– Camps offered for ages 6-14