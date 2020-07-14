“Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart

Breaking News
by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A statement from Walmart on Tuesday said Baby Shark Mac and Cheese will hit Walmart shelves exclusively beginning the week of July 27.

The statement said, “We’re so excited we don’t know what to ‘do do do doooo…’”

Baby Shark Mac and Cheese will sell for 50 cents per box, according to the statement. It was described as “fintastic” news.

“You may have thought the Baby Shark tune couldn’t get any cheesier, but we’re here to prove you wrong.”

Let the feeding frenzy begin.

Nickelodeon recently announced that its Baby Shark TV series will premiere in 2021. There is also a holiday special planned for December.

