Fire at two-story home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A two-story home was found on fire at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday with no one inside.

Three dozen firefighters fought to put out the blaze on Theodosia Avenue at Union Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

