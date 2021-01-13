Fire at two-story home in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A two-story home was found on fire at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday with no one inside.
Three dozen firefighters fought to put out the blaze on Theodosia Avenue at Union Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
