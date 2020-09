JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Everyone made it our safe after an early morning fire at Grand Oaks Mobile Home Park in Murphy Missouri. Firefighters were called to the fire at around 3:00 am.

The fire started at one mobile home and spread to a nearby trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

