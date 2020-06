SOUTH ST. LOUIS – A south city residence was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 5:00 a.m. in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania after a call for persons trapped.

Upon arrival, fire crews were met with heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the property.

A portion of Pennsylvania Street was closed to traffic. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

3200blk of Pennsylvania – Occupied two story brick two family dwelling; heavy #fire showing from the second floor. Report of persons trapped. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/W1pir422Wn — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 23, 2020