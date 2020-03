Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - An early morning blaze damages a home in the metro east. It started around 12:30 am at a home on Progress Avenue near Hatten in Caseyville.



The woman who lived there spotted the flames in the back of the home as she pulled into the driveway and called fire crews.

Firefighters from the French Village Fire Department battled the fire.

No word on what sparked the blaze.