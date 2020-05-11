Fire damages Kirkwood apartments

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Fire damaged a four-family apartment home in Kirkwood overnight. A resident and a Kirkwood police officer were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The fire started around 11:30 pm Sunday on Wooddell Court near South Geyer Road. It was contained to one apartment with minor damage to a second unit. Everyone else in the building made it out safely.

All four units have smoke and water damage. The people will need to find somewhere else to stay. The cause of the fire is being investigated