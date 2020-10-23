Fire damages unoccupied house in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Fire crews spent more than an hour fighting a fire that broke out in a house in Cahokia early Friday morning.
The fire was reported at an unoccupied house in the 11100 block of Water Street just before 6 a.m. Firefighters had the fire under control at 6:30 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Authorities are investigating what sparked the fire.
