Fire damages unoccupied house in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Fire crews spent more than an hour fighting a fire that broke out in a house in Cahokia early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at an unoccupied house in the 11100 block of Water Street just before 6 a.m. Firefighters had the fire under control at 6:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Authorities are investigating what sparked the fire.

Fire in Cahokia 1100 block of water street. pic.twitter.com/CSMQTEHgUp — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 23, 2020

