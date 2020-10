CENTREVILLE, Ill.- Fire destroyed a home on Gay Avenue around in Centreville, Illinois overnight.

Firefighters from area fire departments were called shortly after 10:45 p.m. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was inside the house during the fire. We are told a mom and her two children ages two and four live at the house but were not home at the time.

The mother tells police, she believes a relative may have set the fire.

