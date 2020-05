BETHALTO, Ill. – An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged another in Bethalto, Illinois.

The fire started around 12:45 at the Neumann’s Olde Oak Ridge trailer park on South Wesley Drive.

When fire crews arrived on scene one mobile home was engulfed in flames. The intense fire melted the siding on the trailer next door.

We are told a man, two children, and their dogs were able to escape the fire without injury.

