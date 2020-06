EAST ST. LOUIS – An overnight fire destroys a vacant house in East St. Louis.



The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday on North 15th Street at Cleveland Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene were able to put the fire out quickly. We are told embers from the fire caught another house on fire just down the street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

East St Louis Fire https://t.co/psda0el113 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 17, 2020