ST. LOUIS – A heavy fire damaged a three-story home Saturday afternoon in west St. Louis, leading to 12 people being displaced.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the fire Saturday in the 5400 block of Cabanne Avenue. When crews arrived, the fire had already caused extensive damage to the lower two floors.

Investigators say all occupants of the home were accounted for and the fire has been extinguished. No major injuries have been reported at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to help 10 adults and two children find shelter.