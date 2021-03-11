Fire heavily damages Family Dollar in Pagedale

ST. LOUIS – An early morning fire Thursday heavily damaged a Family Dollar in Pagedale.
Firefighters from nearby departments helped fight that fire that started at about 12:30 a.m. on Page Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue.
Flames were coming out of the front door and window when firefighters arrived. They put the fire out quickly. No one was injured.
The fire damage is contained to the front of the building. The rest of the building has smoke damage.
The bomb and arson squad is investigating the cause.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.