ST. PETERS, Mo. – An early morning fire heavily damaged an apartment building in St. Peters Friday morning.

That fire started just after 1:30 a.m. at the Turnberry Place apartments.

Fire crews said the fire started on the third floor and quickly spread to the attic.

Residents from all 24 units of the building were evacuated and got out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

