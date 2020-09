CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A fire that started just before 2:00 a.m. Monday in Caseyville, Illinois damaged multiple homes.

The fire started in the garage of a home on Weinel Court. The homeowners told FOX 2 they heard a loud boom before the fire spread to a nearby tree and then to a second addition of the house.

Extreme heat from the fire melted siding on both the neighboring properties.